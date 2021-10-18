The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the first performers and presenters for its 2021 induction ceremony.

Barrymore will help induct the Go-Go's, while Bassett will be the presenter for Tina Turner, whom she portrayed in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do with It. Aguilera, Guyton, H.E.R., and Adams will perform Turner's songs.

McCartney will help induct the Foo Fighters, while Dr. Dre will introduce LL Cool J. Swift and Hudson will be the presenters for Carole King and also perform.

In addition, Richie will help honor music executive, entrepreneur and film producer Clarence Avant, known as "The Black Godfather." Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will broadcast on SiriusXM and later air on HBO.