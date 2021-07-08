Paul McCartney goes down memory line and offers a retrospective on his legendary career in the new trailer for upcoming Hulu documentary series, McCartney 3,2,1.

The music icon is joined by famed music producer Rick Rubin and discusses his work with the Beatles in the clip released on Thursday.

McCartney will also discuss his work with Wings and as a solo artist in the six episode series.

The 79-year-old jams out with Rubin and offers insights into how he crafted classic songs and rising to fame with the Beatles.

"At the time I was just working with this bloke John. Now I look back and I was working with John Lennon," McCartney says about his fellow Beatles bandmate.

"We were writing songs that were memorable because we had to remember them," he continues.

McCartney 3,2,1 is coming to Hulu on July 16.