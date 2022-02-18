Paul McCartney is going on tour in 2022.

The 79-year-old singer and musician shared plans Friday for the Got Back tour.

The new North American tour begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and ends June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. The tour is McCartney's first since 2019.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time," McCartney said in a press release. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.

McCartney released his most recent album, McCartney III, in December 2020. The album includes the single "Find My Way."

Here's the full list of dates for the Got Back tour:

April 28 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

May 2 and 3 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

May 13 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

May 17 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

May 21 - Winston Salem, N.C., at Truist Field

May 25 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

May 28 - Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium

May 31 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 - Syracuse, N.Y., at Carrier Dome

June 7 - Boston, at Fenway Park

June 12 - Baltimore, Md., at Orioles Park

June 16 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium