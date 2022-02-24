Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
UPI News Service, 02/24/2022
Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic The Batman, while appearing on Good Morning America.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dano started the interview by addressing previous comments he made about how playing the character impacted his sleep.
"Sometimes it's a little hard to come down from the day," Dano said before saying he had to prepare his mind and body to play The Riddler, similar to how an athlete prepares for a big game.
"When you have a big scene in a Batman film, it is game day and you have to be at a certain temperature. And that temperature is not the temperature that I exist at in real life," he continued.
Dano also described The Riddler's new, unique outfit and how he wrapped himself in plastic for his costume.
"The character doesn't quite have the resources to be a really fancy vigilante. He's so meticulous about the details and he's quite brilliant and, as you will see, he's quite in control," Dano said before explaining how the plastic was a way to keep The Riddler's identity a secret.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.