Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic The Batman, while appearing on Good Morning America.

Dano started the interview by addressing previous comments he made about how playing the character impacted his sleep.

"Sometimes it's a little hard to come down from the day," Dano said before saying he had to prepare his mind and body to play The Riddler, similar to how an athlete prepares for a big game.

"When you have a big scene in a Batman film, it is game day and you have to be at a certain temperature. And that temperature is not the temperature that I exist at in real life," he continued.

Dano also described The Riddler's new, unique outfit and how he wrapped himself in plastic for his costume.

"The character doesn't quite have the resources to be a really fancy vigilante. He's so meticulous about the details and he's quite brilliant and, as you will see, he's quite in control," Dano said before explaining how the plastic was a way to keep The Riddler's identity a secret.

The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, is coming to theaters on March 4. Robert Pattinson stars as Batman with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.