Netflix is giving a glimpse of Patton Oswalt's new standup comedy special.

The streaming service shared a trailer for Patton Oswalt : I Love Everything on Thursday.

In the preview, Oswalt recalled how he hired a "sketchy" wallpaper guy to work on his new house.

"We had to have wallpaper hung and my contractor says, 'I know a wallpaper guy. This dude is Michelangelo. He's a little sketchy, but your wallpaper's going to look amazing,'" Oswalt said.

Oswalt said he discovered how the wallpaper guy would yell at an imaginary person while working.

"He's going, 'Kirby! You've got too much paste on the seams, its bubbling up!'" he said. "I look at the guy with the sawhorses and I say, 'I assume you're Kirby.' The guy at the sawhorses says, 'There's no Kirby.'"

I Love Everything was filmed at the Knight Theater in Charlotte, N.C. The special is Oswalt's third for Netflix, following Talking for Clapping (2016) and Annihilation (2017), and premieres May 19.

Oswalt will also appear in Quibi's Reno 911! revival. The short-form streaming service shared a trailer for the show featuring Oswalt and Tim Allen last week.