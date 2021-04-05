Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard on Monday. Patrick Stewart narrates the teaser, which introduces the return of Star Trek villain Q (John de Lancie)

ADVERTISEMENT

A Paramount press release confirms that production has begun on Season 2. It won't premiere until 2022.

Star Trek: Picard premiered in January 2020. It caught up with Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) at age 90, years after his departure from Starfleet. Stewart is 80.

Q appeared on many episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, including the series finale, "All Good Things." Q challenged Picard to justify the existence of humanity via time-bending scenarios. So far, Picard has won and humanity continued despite Q's intervention.

In the teaser, Picard calls time "the true final frontier." He discusses the weight of guilt over inaction in a crisis.

"Time offers so many opportunities, but never second chances," Picard says.

The camera pans over a model of the Starship Enterprise and an hourglass. It finally rests on a Queen of Hearts playing card. The card dissolves until only the Q remains.

"The trial never ends," Q says with a maniacal laugh.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Star Trek: Discovery aired its third season from Oct. 15, 2020, to Jan. 7, 2021, on CBS All Access prior to its rebranding as Paramount+. Spinoffs Star Trek: Section 31 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are also in development.