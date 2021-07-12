Patricia Heaton is celebrating three years of sobriety and freedom from alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot to celebrate this month. #3years," the actress captioned a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that was addressed to fans.

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum was going on a hike in the video and discussed being sober.

"It's July, when we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, I'm celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me. I just wanted to share that with you," Heaton says, before offering fans help if they also want to become sober.

"Message me if any of you are thinking about doing that or are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all," she said.

Heaton took part in a Everybody Loves Raymond reunion for charity in October 2020. The 63-year-old portrayed Debra Barone on the popular sitcom, which ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1996 to 2005.