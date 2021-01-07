Sajak said Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be played the same as the regular game but have a different vibe.
"We've jazzed up the set a bit, made it look a little more prime-timey, whatever that means. And it's going to be a different kind of vibe," Sajak shared.
"We want [the contestants] to play a good, solid game, but we're mainly there to have fun. It'll be a little lighter in attitude," he added.
Sajak said the Celebrity version was a long time coming but that the timing seemed right "because of what's going on in the world."
"Wheel of Fortune is kind of a sign of normalcy for people; they were very glad to have us back on the air. So this seemed like a good time to expand into primetime a little bit, at least one time, and extend that normalcy," he said.
Thursday's episode will feature Jones, Hawk and Chandra Wilson. ABC shared a teaser for the episode Wednesday that shows Hawk about to solve a puzzle.
Wheel of Fortune resumed production in July after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show's 38th season premiered in September.
