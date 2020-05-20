Jonas debuted "Until We Meet Again," an original song he wrote for the finale. The single is now available on digital platforms and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.
Another highlight of the finale was a performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door" by the Top 9 artists from this season, along with Clarkson, Jonas, Legend, Shelton, and former coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira.
Much of this season of The Voice was taped at the stars' and contestants' homes in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed about 300,000 people worldwide.
