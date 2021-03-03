A passenger plane in Sudan turned back 30 minutes into the flight and made an emergency landing when a stray cat stowaway caused a ruckus in the cockpit.

The Tarco flight from Khartoum to Doha turned back after about 30 minutes and made an emergency landing in Khartoum after the cat emerged in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 and attacked the pilot.

The crew attempted to capture the feline, but the flight turned around when they found themselves unable to wrangle the stowaway.

Officials said the plane had been parked for cleaning overnight before the flight and the cat, believed to be a feral stray, most likely found a concealed space in the cockpit to sleep before being jostled awake when the plane went into flight.