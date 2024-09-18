Pascal is a 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, IL.
Pascal is going to be one of 24 men fighting for time and attention with Joan -- and her roses, of course -- when The Golden Bachelorette's first-ever season premieres with a two hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT.
According to ABC, Pascal is ready to start the next chapter of his life, and now, he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.
Joan, a 61-year-old private school administrator, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking for a family man, a gentleman, and someone who is very polite, charming, endearing and adventurous.
Will Pascal fit the bill for The Golden Bachelorette star, a beloved mother and grandmother? Pascal appears to be a hardworking family man, and so could he go all the way and end up being Joan's true love?!
Until The Golden Bachelorette viewers can watch Joan and Pascal's love story unfold on the show, let's learn some information about Pascal right now.