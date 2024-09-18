Pascal Ibgui may have a shot at finding love with Joan Vassos when The Golden Bachelorette's first season premieres on ABC.

Pascal is a 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, IL.

Pascal is going to be one of 24 men fighting for time and attention with Joan -- and her roses, of course -- when The Golden Bachelorette's first-ever season premieres with a two hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT.

According to ABC, Pascal is ready to start the next chapter of his life, and now, he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.

Joan, a 61-year-old private school administrator, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's looking for a family man, a gentleman, and someone who is very polite, charming, endearing and adventurous.

Will Pascal fit the bill for The Golden Bachelorette star, a beloved mother and grandmother? Pascal appears to be a hardworking family man, and so could he go all the way and end up being Joan's true love?!

Until The Golden Bachelorette viewers can watch Joan and Pascal's love story unfold on the show, let's learn some information about Pascal right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Golden Bachelorette bachelor Pascal Ibgui.


Pascal is ready to say, "Eiffel in love!"

Pascal, who grew up in Paris, France, is looking for his soul mate, and, given he's French, he believes being romantic is in his blood.

Pascal is hoping to meet a woman who is passionate, full of life, and intelligent.

He wants to enjoy "the finer things in life" with someone, and while he's not the best cook, he joked that he "makes great reservations!"


Pascal says his family is his pride and joy

The Golden Bachelorette bachelor is a very proud father and grandfather.

Pascal has a daughter Sara who will be attending Loyola University in Chicago and a son Max who works as a DJ in Chicago.

Pascal also has a grandson whom he loves taking to the aquarium.


Pascal is the proud owner of Pascal pour Elle hair salon

When Pascal turned 21, he accepted a job in Chicago and planned to stay for three months. Five years later, after building a large network of clients, he decided to open his own salon.

Pascal has now owned and operated a full-service luxury beauty and hair salon in Chicago for over three decades.

The salon specializes in hairstyling, haircoloring, hair extensions, skin care, smoothing treatments and more.


The Golden Bachelorette bachelor created his own line of products

After 10 years of development, Pascal revealed in May that he was launching "the best styling products around" in a new line called Pascal Paris.

Pascal says the hair products in his salon.

In addition to his interests in fashion and beauty, he loves going to the theater, trying new restaurants and going to concerts in his free time.


Pascal is definitely up for some wild adventures

Pascal was recently photographed standing on the border of Kenya and Tanzania, showing that he enjoys traveling.

Pascal also isn't afraid to take risks. He took a hotair balloon ride in Africa and also embarked on a safari.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

