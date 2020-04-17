Creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser returned with an updated take on Party of Five. In the Freeform reboot, the Acosta parents were undocumented immigrants. They get deported to Mexico, leaving their children in the U.S.
The Acosta siblings were played by Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi, along with an infant as their youngest brother. The show tackled issues such as immigration, racism, DACA status and ICE raids as well as high school, romance and potential travel to Mexico.
Despite the name recognition, nostalgia factor and topical content, Variety reports Party of Five was only watched by 250,000 viewers live or on the same day it aired.
