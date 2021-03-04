The half-hour comedy follows a Los Angeles catering team who are hoping to catch their big break in Hollywood.
"At the end of 2019 the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get them back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen," Thomas said in a statement.
