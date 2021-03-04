Starz announced on Thursday that a limited-series revival of Party Down is in development.

The team behind the original Party Down, including Paul Rudd Rob Thomas , John Enbom and Dan Etheridge are returning to executive produce. Enbom will also serve as showrunner.

No casting announcements have been made. The limited series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan and Megan Mullally starred in the original Party Down, which aired on Starz for two seasons from 2009 to 2010.

The half-hour comedy follows a Los Angeles catering team who are hoping to catch their big break in Hollywood.

"At the end of 2019 the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get them back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen," Thomas said in a statement.