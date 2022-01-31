'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
UPI News Service, 01/31/2022
Starz is adding four new cast members to its Party Down revival.
The network said in a press release Monday that Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoe Chao will have series regular roles.
Garner will play Evie, a successful film producer who reconsiders her life choices in the wake of a breakup. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.
Williams will portray Sackson, a handsome and confident wannabe influencer and Internet personality, while Chao will play Lucy, a passionate aspiring chef who joins the Party Down team.
In addition, James Marsden will appear as a recurring guest star. Marsden will portray Jack Botty, an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise.
