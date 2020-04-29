NBC announced on Wednesday that the Paley Center for Media will be honoring Parks and Recreation before the airing of the reunion special on Thursday.

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation will air at 8 p.m. EDT before the reunion special at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The salute will go behind-the-scenes of the comedy series and highlight memorable moments. The cast and creator of Parks and Recreation previously came together for a 10th anniversary panel at PaleyFest in Los Angles in March 2019.

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta will be featured on the reunion special as their Parks and Recreation characters.

Leslie Knope (Poehler) will be connecting with her friends through video chat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion is helping to raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The Parks and Recreation cast and crew along with NBCUniversal, Star Farm and Subaru of America, will be matching donations up to $500,000 through May 21.