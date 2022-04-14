Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup
UPI News Service, 04/14/2022
The Cannes Film Festival announced its lineup for the 2022 fest on Thursday. Michel Hazanavicius' Z (Comme Z) will open the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.
19 films in the official competition include returning filmmakers David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Claire Denis (Stars At Noon), James Gray (Armageddon Time) and the Dardennes brothers (Tori and Lokita).
The Un Certain Regard program includes 15 films, seven by first time filmmakers including Riley Keough and Gina Gammell. Out of competition, Cannes will premiere Top Gun: Maverick, Masquerade, Novembre and Three Thousand Years of Longing.
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's film Hunt will play in the midnight section, along with Quentin Dupieux's Fumer Fati Tousser and Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream.
