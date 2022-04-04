Paris Jackson took to the stage on her 24th birthday.

The singer and actress rang in the occasion by performing with friends at a show Sunday in Los Angeles.

Jackson shared a video Monday on Instagram of herself performing with actor and musician Michael O'Grady and musician DIIi˜RIi˜ at Harvard & Stone.

"thanks for all the well wishes, tonight was awesome. here's an unrehearsed blink cover," she captioned the post.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi shared a photo of Jackson from the show and wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday sissaaaa @parisjackson," Waititi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Jackson spent time with artist Michael Bradley. Jackson shared a video o Instagram Stories of Bradley smiling and rapping in the backyard, and also posted a photo of two rings that appeared to be gifts.

Paris Jackson shared a photo of two new rings on her birthday. Photo by parisjackson/Instagram Stories

Jackson and Bradley were spotted holding hands on Valentine's Day in February.

Jackson is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She released her debut album, Wilted, in 2020, and has appeared as an actress in Star, Scream: Resurrection and American Horror Stories.

Jackson attended the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, where she wore a watercolor-inspired dress.