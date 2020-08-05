Paris Jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, have called it quits on their relationship.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Jackson, 22, and Glenn, 23, who perform as the folk music duo The Sunflowers, have broken up after more than two years of dating.

TMZ said Jackson and Glenn's relationship had ran its course and that the split was amicable.

Sources told E! News Jackson is "doing okay" and focused on herself.

"For now, both are going to focus on their separate projects and will probably decide down the road about their music together and The Sunflowers," an insider said.

Jackson and Glenn gave a glimpse into their relationship and music in their Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. Jackson said during the finale, which aired Tuesday, that she and Glenn were "constantly butting heads."

"A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is," she said. "The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it's a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy."

Jackson said she doesn't know what the future will bring but described the impact Glenn has had on her life thus far.

"He makes me not feel as alone. He's had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can't see my life without him," she said.

Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson, who died at age 50 in June 2009. Michael Jackson has two other children, sons Prince, 23, and Blanket, 18.