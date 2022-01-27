Paris Hilton says "everything is all good" between her and Lindsay Lohan today.

The 40-year-old socialite and businesswoman gave an update on her friendship with Lohan, 35, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Hilton and Lohan had a highly-publicized falling out in the 2000s. The feud was still alive in 2019 when Hilton called Lohan "beyond," "lame" and "embarrassing" on WWHL.

On Wednesday, Hilton said she and Lohan have moved past their issues.

"I just feel that we're grownups now -- I just got married, she just got engaged -- we're not in high school," she said. "I just think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

Hilton said she was the first one to reach out.

"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon and I just said "congratulations" and then that was that," she said.

Hilton married Carter Reum at a star-studded wedding in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, while Lohan announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Nov. 28.

