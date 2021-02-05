Paris Hilton will launch her first podcast this month.

iHeartMedia said in a press release Thursday that is has partnered with Hilton, 39, on seven new original series, including Hilton's own talk show, This is Paris, which launches Feb. 22.

In addition to new original podcasts, Hilton will produce a series of PodPosts, short-form audio clips in podcast feeds that merge podcasting with social media.

This is Paris will feature both scripted, scheduled episodes and spontaneous, shorter "social" audio episodes each week between segments. On the show, Hilton will discuss beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, entrepreneurship and more with different guests.

The social audio episodes will be posted multiple times a week and will feature Hilton interacting with fans, sharing beauty and lifestyle tips and answering voicemails.

"Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience," Hilton said. "They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world."

Hilton celebrated the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"So excited to announce my partnership with @iHeartRadio to launch my very own podcast @ThisIsParisPodcast!" she wrote.

iHeartMedia, Hilton and her newly-launched audio company, London Audio, and Bruce Gersh will produce the six additional podcasts for iHeartRadio over the next three years.

"Paris is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called 'influencer content,' and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium," iHeartPodcast network president Conal Byrne said.