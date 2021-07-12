Netflix announced the new series Cooking with Paris on Monday. The Paris Hilton cooking show will premiere Aug. 4.

The Hilton hotel heiress executive produces and hosts the series from her own kitchen. The Netflix announcement said Hilton will also showcase kitchen wardrobe and welcome her celebrity friends as guests.

Hilton posted a YouTube video "Cooking with Paris" on Jan. 13, 2020. It has over five million views and inspired the six episode half-hour show.

The 40-year-old Hilton, who celebrated her birthday Feb. 17, became a reality TV star co-starring with Nicole Richie on The Simple Life from 2003 - 2007. She hosted the competition series My New BFF and Paris Hilton's British Best Friend in which the winner got to be her best friend.

In last year's documentary This Is Paris, Hilton revealed that her social and television persona was a character she created after enduring abuse as a child.

Hilton also released an album in 2006. The single, "Stars Are Blind," was recently featured in the film Promising Young Woman. As an actor, Hilton appeared in films such as House of Wax, Repo! The Genetic Opera and The Hottie and the Nottie.