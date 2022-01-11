A Parenthood reunion was originally set for 2020 before it was delayed. The family drama aired for six seasons on NBC from 2010 to 2015.
The Justified creative team reunion will feature creator Graham Yost, executive producers Michael Dinner and Sarah Timberman and writer and producers Taylor Elmore, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Lennon, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd and Wendy Calhoun.
A Justified creative team reunion was also originally set for 2020. The crime drama starring Timothy Olyphant aired on FX for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.
Badges are on sale now for the 2022 ATX TV Festival. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.