'Parenthood' alum Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual
UPI News Service, 08/17/2021
Parenthood alum Mae Whitman is going public about her sexuality.
The 33-year-old actress came out as pansexual Monday on Twitter while praising her new show The Owl House.
The Owl House is an animated Disney Channel series featuring the LGBTQ characters Amity (Whitman) and Luz (Sarah-Nicole Robles). The show is the first Disney project to feature a same-sex couple in leading roles.
"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," Whitman tweeted. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."
"I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)," she added.
