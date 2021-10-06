Paramount+ released the full trailer for its horror sequel Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Wednesday. The film premieres Oct. 29 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new film, Margot (Emily Bader) visits her extended family in an Amish community. She asks about her mother, who it seems has ties to the spirit from the previous Paranormal films.

The six Paranormal films were based on the idea of found footage. The security cameras installed by families in their homes revealed supernatural occurrences when played back.

Next of Kin uses video camera footage in a slightly different context. A documentary filmmaker follows Emily on her visit to her family.

The trailer appears to mix more traditional cinematography with the camera point of view shots for which the series in known. In one scene, Emily descends down a well wearing a camera on her helmet, providing a point of view of a monster.

The 2007 original film starred Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat dealing with paranormal occurrences. Subsequent sequels followed Katie's family and delved into their childhoods.

Later in the franchise, new characters came into contact with the spirits. The fifth entry, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, had characters carry around mobile cameras. All six previous films opened theatrically.

The cast of Next of Kin also includes Roland Buck III, Jill Andre, Tom Nowicki, Gunner Wright, Kyli Zion, Henry Ayres-Brown, Wesley Han and Colin Keane. William Eubank directs Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Christopher Landon wrote the film.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Landon previously wrote four of the Paranormal sequels and directed The Marked Ones. He also wrote and directed the Happy Death Day films and Freaky.