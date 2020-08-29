Cox starred as reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's Scream, 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3 and 2011's Scream 4. Arquette, Cox's ex-husband, played Deputy Dewey Riley.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are slated to direct the next chapter in Wilmington, N.C.
James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay.
Paramount also said Friday it would release its untitled Billie Holiday biopic on Feb. 12, 2021, G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes on Oct. 22, 2021, Clifford the Big Red Dog on Nov. 5, 2021 and the next Paranormal Activity movie on March 4, 2022.
