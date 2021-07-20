"The Good Fight's provocative, whip smart and no-holds barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top performing original series and acquisition drivers. We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight's enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next," Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series said in a statement.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.