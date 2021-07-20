Paramount+ has renewed The Good Fight starring Christine Baranski for a sixth season.

The renewal comes as nearly half of Season 5 has been released. New episodes of The Good Fight come to Paramount+ every Thursday.

The Good Fight is a spinoff and sequel to CBS' The Good Wife starring Julianne Margulies, which ran for seven seasons on the network.

Baranski's Diane Lockhart has had to question her role as partner at the Black law firm she runs with star Audra McDonald's Liz Lawrence in Season 5.

Co-stars include Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of The Good Fight, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson

"The Good Fight's provocative, whip smart and no-holds barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top performing original series and acquisition drivers. We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight's enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next," Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series said in a statement.