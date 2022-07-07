Paramount+ has announced it ordered a fourth season of Evil, its supernatural series starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller and Andrea Martin.

The 10-episode, third season is airing now, with fresh installments premiering on Sundays.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the show follows forensic psychologist Kristen, Catholic priest David and tech expert Ben as they investigate bizarre New York City cases that may involve demons.

"Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; Season 3 currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent Top 5 most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.