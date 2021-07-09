"Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion," a synopsis said.
"The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work."
