Paramount+ has announced it ordered additional episodes of its Yellowstone prequel, 1883, as well as a new show featuring another generation of the Dutton family called 1932.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by filmmaker Taylor Sheridan , 1883 is set shortly after the American Civil War and follows the Tennessee-born Duttons as they begin the journey that will eventually lead the clan to establishing the country's largest contiguous cattle ranch in Montana.

In 1883, Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, play James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, from Yellowstone, which is set in the present day.

Isabel May plays James' and Margaret's headstrong daughter, Elsa, and Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett play wagon train leaders Shea and Thomas, respectively.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+" Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

The streaming service did not say how many more 1883 episodes it ordered.

No casting has been announced yet for 1932, but Paramount+ said it would chronicle the Duttons' trials and triumphs during the era of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.