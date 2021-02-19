Paramount+, the new name for the streaming service CBS All Access, is trying to bring back Criminal Minds, the crime drama the CBS broadcast network canceled last year after 15 seasons.

Deadline, Variety and Entertainment Weekly reported the revival news Friday.

Showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer is set to return, but it is unclear if any cast members from the original series about FBI profilers will be back.

The ensemble included at various times Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, A.J. Cook, Shemar Moore, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez.

CBS Studios, Paramount+ and ABC Signature -- which are all involved in the project -- have not commented on the show's possible revival.