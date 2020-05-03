A 90-second teaser for the new TV drama Paradise City features appearances by the late Cameron Boyce and former Sons of Anarchy stars Ryan Hurst and Drea De Matteo and Mark Boone Junior.

Boyce -- who is best known for his work in the Descendants and Grown-Up movies -- died last year after an epileptic seizure. He was 20.

Deadline.com said the eight-episode series Paradise City is his final screen project.

Friday's preview has gotten nearly 3 million views since it debuted on YouTube.

"The lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business," a synopsis said.