Firefighters responded to a California road to rescue a parachutist who apparently missed his landing zone and became entangled in power lines.

The Riverside County Fire Department said crews were summoned about 11:10 a.m. Monday to an intersection in Lake Elsinore where a man's parachute was stuck on power lines, leaving him suspended about 30 feet off the ground.

A utility crew from Southern California Edison was summoned to the scene to shut off the power to the lines and help the man return to solid ground with a bucket truck.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, firefighters said.

The scene of the rescue was located nearby a local skydiving center, but it was not clear whether that was where the man's parachuting journey had begun.