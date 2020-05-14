Nintendo announced on Thursday that a new entry in the Paper Mario series titled The Origami King, will be released for the Switch on July 17.

Paper Mario and his new partner Olivia must defeat the origami shaped King Olly who has taken over Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom, as seen in the game's first trailer.

Players will be able to use the 1,000-Fold Arms ability which allows Paper Mario to interact with the environment and solve puzzles.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will also introduce a new, ring-based battle system where players can line up enemies to deliver maximum damage.

Nintendo last released Paper Mario: Color Splash for the Wii U in 2016.