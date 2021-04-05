New series Panic is coming to Amazon Prime Video in May.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 28, and a poster for the young adult series Monday.

Panic is based on the Lauren Oliver novel of the same name, which follows a group of recent high school grads who take part in Panic, an annual game in their town with high stakes.

The poster shows a person falling while holding a torch. It also features the show's title and the tagline "Let the game begin."

Oliver created the series and will write and executive produce the new show.

"Panic tells a story aimed at young adults, but anyone would be pulled in by the compelling characters and high stakes drama brought to life by Lauren Oliver," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke previously said. "She is a rare talent in her ability to capture this generation so authentically."

The pilot starred Olivia Welch as Heather, Mike Faist as Dodge, Ray Nicholason as Ray and Will Chase as Sheriff Kean.

Oliver's book Before I Fall was previously adapted as a 2017 film starring Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage and Jennifer Beals.