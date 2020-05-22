Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson says she "didn't like" the recent big screen remake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old actress weighed in on the 2017 film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Anderson played C.J. Parker on the TV series Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 2001. When asked for her honest thoughts on the movie remake, Anderson said she "didn't like it."

"Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it," the star said.

Anderson said the Baywatch film cost $65 million to make, while the TV series filmed its last shows for $500,000.

"We have the same explosions, the same sequences of water -- that was the fun part," she said.

Anderson made a cameo in the Baywatch movie but previously expressed her reluctance in several interviews.

"I'm not a big fan of remakes and I kind of want to leave it in the past," she said on The View in 2016. "If it's an image of Baywatch of me, I kind of want you to remember that one."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On WWHL, Anderson also shared her preferences about sex and relationships. She said it's okay to have sex on the first date but doesn't offer to split the bill. Anderson also said she would "never" date a friend's ex.