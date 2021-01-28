Model and actress Pamela Anderson is a married woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

People confirmed Thursday that Anderson, 53, recently married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

E! News said Anderson and Hayhurst married at an intimate wedding at Anderson's home in Vancouver Island, B.C., on Christmas Eve in December.

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source said. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island."

Anderson and Hayhurst were first linked in September following Anderson's split from Jon Peters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple have been renovating Anderson's home and restoring the RASTA animal sanctuary.

"These two lovebirds recently tied the knot on Christmas Eve and we truly couldn't be happier for them!" RASTA said of Anderson and Hayhurst in a post Wednesday.

The new marriage marks Anderson's fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony. Anderson was previously wed to Tommy Lee, with whom she has two sons, Brandon and Dylan, and to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Jon Peters.

Anderson's relationship with Lee will be the subject of a new Hulu series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Lee.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Anderson is known for playing C.J. Parker on Baywatch. She recently appeared on the MTV reality series The Hills: New Beginnings, which featured her son Brandon Thomas Lee.