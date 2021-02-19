Pamela Anderson is sharing details about her "beautiful, quiet" wedding to her new husband, Dan Hayhurst.

The 53-year-old actress and Hayhurst shared their love story during Friday's episode of the British talk show Loose Women.

Anderson and Hayhurst surprised viewers and the Loose Women hosts by video conferencing in for the interview while cuddling in bed. The couple married on Christmas Eve in December at Anderson's home in Canada.

"We haven't left bed since Christmas Eve," Anderson said with a laugh.

Anderson and Hayhurst first met while working on Anderson's property, which the actress bought from her grandmother 25 years ago.

"This is like the magical place to live, I guess. He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together," Anderson said.

"I've just been home for the last year and half renovating," she added. "Dan and his kids are living here, too. So, we're having a good time."

Anderson and Hayhurst had an intimate wedding ceremony on the property.

"We just were here," Anderson said. "We had a really beautiful, quiet ceremony, and our witnesses were the First Nations people that came to do a cedar blessing on us. Get rid of all our demons."

News of Anderson and Hayhurst's wedding broke in January.

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source told E! News. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots."

Anderson and Hayhurst were first linked in September following Anderson's split from Jon Peters. In addition to renovating Anderson's home, the couple have been restoring the RASTA animal sanctuary.

The new marriage marks Anderson's fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony. She was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she has two sons, Brandon and Dylan, and to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Jon Peters.

Anderson's relationship with Lee will be the subject of a new Hulu series, with Lily James to play Anderson and Sebastian Stan to portray Lee.