Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Pam & Tommy.

The preview revisits Anderson (James) and Lee's (Stan) infamous sex tape scandal. Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman also star as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie, the pair who obtained and distributed the tape, which was recorded during Anderson and Lee's honeymoon.

The trailer explores Anderson and Lee's romance and how the scandal affected the pair's personal lives and careers.

"You don't seem to understand what a big deal this is," Anderson tells Lee in one scene.

"I'm on that tape too, just the same as you," Lee responds.

"But this is worse for me," Anderson says.

In another scene, Anderson discusses the pressure she feels to be perfect and please fans.

Pam & Tommy is written by Robert D. Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). The series premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.