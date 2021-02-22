Paloma Faith is a mom of two.

The 39-year-old singer and actress welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her partner, Leyman Lahcine, on Saturday.

Faith shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's feet. In the caption, Faith said she gave birth via a planned C-section Saturday and is now "exhausted" but "elated."

"Well I'm not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday I'm in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it's worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me," the singer said.

"It's been about 30 hours and already I'm Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me On them every few hours but I am of course elated!" she added.

Faith said her new daughter "couldn't be more loved or wanted if she tried." She then shared her struggles with breastfeeding, saying she is trying to decide if she will breast or bottle feed the baby.

"I'm now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don't know if I wana put myself through that this time..... but I'm Trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire," the star said.

"Lost a litre of blood and I'm in so much pain despite the pain killers," she added. "The joys!"

Faith and Lahcine also have a daughter born in December 2016. Faith announced in September that she was expecting again after undergoing six rounds of in vitro fertilization.

"This child is so wanted, it's my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here. I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression," she said on Instagram. "Being a mother is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won't 'glow'!"

Faith released her fifth studio album, Infinite Things, in November amid her pregnancy. The album features the singles "Better Than This" and "Gold."

Faith also plays Bet Sykes on the Epix series Pennyworth and served as a judge in The Voice Kids UK Season 4.