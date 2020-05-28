Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be released on July 10, Hulu announced Thursday.

The streaming service uploaded a new poster for the film on Twitter featuring Samberg and Milioti drinking inside a pool.

Palm Springs, from director Max Barbakow, will follow Samberg as the carefree Nyles who has a chance encounter with Milioti's reluctant maid of honor Sarah at a Palm Springs wedding.

The duo then find themselves unable to leave the venue, themselves or each other.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher also star.