PaleyFest LA is returning in 2022 with an in-person event that will feature the casts and creative teams of This is Us, Better Call Saul and Riverdale.

The 39th annual event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from April 2-10. The full lineup will be announced on Jan. 18 when advanced tickets go on sale.

PaleyFest LA previously presented virtual events in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Us joins the ceremony as it begins its sixth and final season on Jan. 4. Better Call Saul will also be airing its sixth and final season in 2022. Riverdale recently celebrated the show's 100th episode.

"We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things This is Us with you, one last time," This is Us creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman said in a statement.