'Pale Blue Eye' trailer: Christian Bale investigates gruesome murder
UPI News Service, 12/07/2022
Netflix is teasing the new film The Pale Blue Eye.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the gothic mystery film Wednesday featuring Christian Bale.
The Pale Blue Eye is based on the Louis Bayard novel of the same name. The story is inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe and features a fictional version of the author as one of the characters.
The Pale Blue Eye follows Augustus Landor (Bale), a detective who teams up with a young Poe (Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1830.
The trailer shows Landor and Poe uncover possible occult motives behind the gruesome murder of a cadet.
