World of Wonder has renewed makeup competition series Painted with Raven for a second season.

The show, hosted by RuPaul 's Drag Race legend and Emmy-award winning makeup artist Raven, features makeup artists from around the U.S. competing virtually to become the next makeup superstar and earn $25,000.

The renewal comes after Season 1 premiered on Thanksgiving Day. Raven is returning to host, with RuPaul executive producing alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

"Hosting my own show with World of Wonder has been the thrill of a lifetime. Makeup is my passion and I am so thankful to also have it as my career," Raven said in a statement.

"I am excited to put out a new season of Painted with Raven and help give a new generation of makeup artists the same platform that launched my career," Raven continued.

The first three episodes of Painted with Raven Season 1 are available on streaming service WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays with the finale set to take place on Jan. 13.

Raven was the runner-up on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race and serves as RuPaul's makeup artist.