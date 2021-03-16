RuPaul's Drag Race legend and Emmy-award winning makeup artist Raven will be hosting a new makeup competition series on WOW Presents Plus titled Painted with Raven.

Raven will be seeking out the next makeup superstar on the series, which will pit makeup artists from across the United States against each other.

Contestants will compete in a series of challenges and weekly face-offs from the comfort of their own homes for a chance to win $25,000.

RuPaul is executive producing the series, along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder. Casting is underway.

"Makeup is something I've always been very passionate about. It is what's ultimately started me on my drag career. I'm so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate...a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!" Raven said in a statement.

Painted with Raven will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in 2021.