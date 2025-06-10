HOME > Summer House Noam Galai/BRAVO

Paige DeSorbo announces she's leaving 'Summer House' after seven seasons

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2025



Paige DeSorbo has announced she won't be returning to for its upcoming tenth season.



The 32-year-old "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host joined the Bravo show for Season 3 in 2019 with her then-co-worker Hannah Berner and has since starred in a total of seven seasons.



But Paige recently took to Instagram Stories to inform her fans that she's done with the show.



"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to ," Paige wrote,



"Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life -- the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable," she continued.



"You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close."



The star proceeded to thank her castmates, fans, and her NBCU family.



"Thank you. I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into -- and how many of you would be along for the ride," Paige wrote.



"And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed."



The fashion influencer had teased on Season 9 of how she wanted to focus on her career -- and eventually start a family.



"If any 32-year-old man said, 'You know what? Actually, I'm going to focus on my career for a couple more years.' The response would be, 'He's got a good head on his shoulders. He really knows what he's doing,'" Paige reportedly said.



"But when it's a woman, they're like, 'That's scary.' I'm not standing on the side of, 'I don't want children and I hate men. I never want to get married.' I want to get married. I want to have a baby. I can't wait for that part of my life, but I want to do it when I want to do it, and I want to do it with the person I want to do it with."



Outside of , Paige and Hannah co-host their podcast "Giggly Squad," which was inspired by original cast member Kyle Cooke's 2020 quote. The ladies now have a strong following of "Gigglers."

Paige also just launched her own fashion label called Daphne on June 10.



"As someone who's always believed that style should never be sacrificed for comfort, Daphne was born out of my desire to make high-quality, stylish loungewear accessible, empowering, and fun," Paige said in a press released two days before she announced her departure from .



"Whether you're on a Zoom call, or spending a slow Sunday morning in bed -- I want everyone to feel their most confident and chic."



Paige and Hannah also released a book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, in April.



Paige made headlines late last year when



Craig had bought an engagement ring for Paige and agreed to move from Charleston, SC, to New York City to be with her and start a family, according to People.



Craig wrote on Instagram in January how he



Viewers saw tension between Paige and Craig on the latest season of , which wrapped this past spring.





