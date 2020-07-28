Strip club drama P-Valley will return for a second season on Starz.

The network announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

P-Valley is created by Katori Hall and stars Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson and Nicco Annan. The series follows the dancers at a small-town strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

"P-Valley has quickly become this summer's newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive," Starz president of original programming Christina Davis said.

"Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos," Davis added. "We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to ell and a lot in store for these women in a second season."

Hall celebrated the renewal in a tweet Monday.

"I am beyond overjoyed by @PValleySTARZ's Season 2 renewal, which is truly a reflection of the amazing work done by the hundreds of artists and technicians who laid their expert hands on this dream of mine," she said.

P-Valley premiered this month and airs Sundays on Starz. The series premiere is the most-viewed series premiere on the Starz app.

Evans, who plays Mercedes on P-Valley, said in an interview with UPI this month that her character's drama with her mother reflects the "toxic relationship" she had with her mom in real life.