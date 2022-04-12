Drama returns to strip club The Pynk in the new teaser trailer for Season 2 of P-Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicco Annan is back as Uncle Clifford in the clip released on Tuesday, which announces that Season 2 will premiere on June 3 on Starz.

"Y'all thought The Pynk had done her last dance. But this is a whole new day, a whole new pay," Uncle Clifford says.

The new season will follow Elarica Johnson's Autumn Night and Uncle Clifford fighting for power as new members shake up the locker room.

"Meanwhile, with the casino's fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner," reads the synopsis.

Co-stars include Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean and Psalms Salazar.

P-Valley is based on creator Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley. Hall also serves as showrunner and executive producer.