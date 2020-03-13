Music icon Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, are to guest star on the sitcom The Conners next week.

"Look who's coming to Lanford this Tuesday!" the ABC show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

A photo accompanying the message showed the couple sitting in The Lanford Lunchbox, the titular family's Illinois diner.

Whether they will play themselves or fictional characters wasn't specified.

The Conners co-star Sara Gilbert was a panelist on The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne from 2010 to 2019.

The Conners -- a spin-off of the 1980s and '90s comedy Roseanne -- is now in its second season.