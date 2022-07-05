Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are celebrating 40 years of marriage.

Ozzy, 73, and Sharon, 69, marked the occasion Monday by dedicating loving posts to each other on Instagram.

Ozzy shared a photo of himself and Sharon on their wedding day. The picture shows the couple in their wedding attire as Sharon looks lovingly at Ozzy.

"40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love," Ozzy captioned the post.

Sharon posted a more recent photo that shows herself and Ozzy holding hands.

"2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy," she wrote.

Ozzy and Sharon married in July 1982 and have three children, daughters Aimee, 38, and Kelly, 37, and son Jack, 36. Ozzy also has two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, from his first marriage.

Jack Osbourne himself has three children, Andy, Minnie and Pearl, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Kelly Osbourne announced in May that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot member Sid Wilson.