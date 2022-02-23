Ozark Season 4, Part 2 is coming to Netflix in April.

The streaming service shared a release date, April 29, for the show's final episodes Wednesday.

Netflix also released a new teaser that shows Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) reflect on being "a cursed Langmore." The video features text that promises "the end arrives sooner than you think."

"My childhood traumas are not like yours," Ruth (Garner) says. "You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death. And in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough."

Season 4, Part 2 opens with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) Byrde on top of the Navarro empire following the events of Part 1, which premiered in January. The Byrdes get another chance to leave the Ozarks but their past isn't through with them.

Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz also star.

Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season in June 2020.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said at the time. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."